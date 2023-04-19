First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,375 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. 205,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

