First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.