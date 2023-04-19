First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

