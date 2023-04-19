First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Holdings Cut by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises about 1.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 4.21% of First Business Financial Services worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,339. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

