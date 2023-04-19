First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $80,738,232. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

