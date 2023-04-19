First Business Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. 4,498,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371,404. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.