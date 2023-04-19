First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 18,610 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 2,578,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

