Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading 16.3% Higher

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.43. 113,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 46,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

