Financial Survey: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The RMR Group and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 3.58% 10.40% 6.96% Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The RMR Group and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The RMR Group and Cyber Apps World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $832.50 million 0.95 $34.00 million $1.95 12.89 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -5.90

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Cyber Apps World on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

