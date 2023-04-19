Financial Comparison: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tilray and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 6 1 0 1.89 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $4.74, indicating a potential upside of 91.97%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Tilray and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -294.54% -6.51% -5.26% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -201.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Hero Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $628.37 million 2.43 -$476.80 million ($3.04) -0.81 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats Hero Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

