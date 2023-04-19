Financial Comparison: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 3 4 3 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has a consensus target price of $2.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 146.04 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.96 Lufax $8.43 billion 0.56 $1.29 billion $0.55 3.73

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% Lufax 15.50% 9.29% 2.45%

Summary

Lufax beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

