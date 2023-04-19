Fei USD Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.76 million and $305,494.06 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9811098 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $290,972.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

