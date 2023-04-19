Fei USD Achieves Market Cap of $34.40 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $676,461.30 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00611208 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $366,426.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

