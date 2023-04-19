Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

