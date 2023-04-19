FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.18. 41,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 148,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Specifically, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

FB Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

