FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

