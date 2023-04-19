FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FB Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FBK opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

