Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 1,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.