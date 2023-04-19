Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,933 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

