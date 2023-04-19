Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,361 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 267.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,010,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

