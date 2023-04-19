Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after buying an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after buying an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,210,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.