Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,798,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Stock Down 0.8 %

PPL stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

