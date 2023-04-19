Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

