Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 330.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 912.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

