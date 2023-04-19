Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

