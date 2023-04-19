Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

