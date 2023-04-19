Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.66 and a 200 day moving average of $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

