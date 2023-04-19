F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.17 million.

F5 Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,111. F5 has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

