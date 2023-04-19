Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $16.31. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,255,921 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.80 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 507,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

