Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 15,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,614. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.