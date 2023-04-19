Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 15,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,614. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

