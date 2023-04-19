EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $833,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

