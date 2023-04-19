Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ESEA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.45 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 67.58% and a net margin of 58.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

