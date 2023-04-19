European Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$31.77 million for the quarter.

