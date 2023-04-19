EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 4,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

