Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.20 Per Share

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eurocell Price Performance

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.32 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.07. The firm has a market cap of £148.52 million, a PE ratio of 663.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Michael Scott acquired 13,944 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,502.51). Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

