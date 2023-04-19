ESL Trust Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

