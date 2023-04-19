ESL Trust Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

