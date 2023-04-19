Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $579,134.34

Ergo (ERG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and approximately $579,134.34 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00006025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,258.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00326126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00537618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00069857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00433397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,333,988 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

