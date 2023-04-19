Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

