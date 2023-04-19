Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

ELS stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

