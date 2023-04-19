Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Minera Alamos’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MAI stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$187.65 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.14. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 255,000 shares of company stock worth $97,125. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Minera Alamos

(Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.