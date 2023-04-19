Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.35 EPS.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.91. 1,221,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,852. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

