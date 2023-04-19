Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.94 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.15). Approximately 349,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 329,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.14).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equals Group from GBX 149 ($1.84) to GBX 164 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Equals Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £165.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4,670.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.38.
About Equals Group
Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.
Read More
