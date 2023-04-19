EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EnWave Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 32,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the development of Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It operates through the Enwave and NutraDried segments. The Enwave segment includes the sale of REV machinery to royalty partners, short-term rents, and commercial license agreements.

