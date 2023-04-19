Energi Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $164,601.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,559,223 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

