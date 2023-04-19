Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Head to Head Review

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gatos Silver and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Endeavour Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 36.50%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.24%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -18.62 Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 3.82 $6.20 million $0.03 140.67

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Endeavour Silver 2.95% 4.11% 3.34%

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

