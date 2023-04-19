Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in March

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,300 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 680,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.