Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.10

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 68847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.