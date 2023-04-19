Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.40.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

