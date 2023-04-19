Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Reduced by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Eaton by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 765,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

